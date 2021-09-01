Fort Buenaventura In Utah Is A Mountain Man Paradise
By Catherine Armstrong
Posted by
Only In Utah
5 days ago
There are special places all over the Beehive State where visitors can step back in time and experience what life was like long before the pioneers arrived. In Ogden, you’ll find Fort Buenaventura. It’s a pretty park, but also the site of a replica fort that was originally build in 1846.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Learn more about the history of this area on the Fort Buenaventura website
Fort Buenaventura Mountain Men page to see upcoming dates for the rendezvous and buckskinner day. Did you know that Ogden is Utah’s oldest town? Read about it here.
If you want to step back in time even further, take this hike to the Butler Wash Ruins.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
As adventurers, we are always looking for the next big thing. We want the highest mountains, the steepest cliffs, the most challenging trails, all so we can get to the top of that peak and look down at what we have accomplished and remember that being present with nature is the most effective method of […]
The post Hickman Bridge Trail In Utah Leads To A Natural Bridge With Unparalleled Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hiking in Utah can be a hot, dusty, sweaty affair. But, when your hike includes a waterfall (or two, or three!), you’re rewarded with a cool mist and the beauty of cascading water set against Utah’s gorgeous scenery. No matter where you are in the Beehive State, you can easily find the best waterfalls near […]
The post These 20 Waterfalls in Utah Will Take Your Breath Away appeared first on Only In Your State.
Midway is a small Utah town that’s home to around 5,400 people – many of whom are of Swiss heritage. Every year, the town hosts its Swiss Days celebration, and it’s one of the Beehive State’s largest mountain festivals. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider...
Back before big box stores and online shopping were Utah consumers’ favorites, little general stores served their communities. These family-owned businesses were the place to go to pick up everything from a sack of flour to a handful of nails. Shopping centers and Amazon delivery are convenient, but the general...
An internet search for “weird laws in Utah” churns out tons of results – many of which aren’t accurate. In fact, when we started researching this article, we found all kinds of claims about illegal things in Utah, but couldn’t locate many of them in any ordinance or code. However, we were able to find […]
The post These 10 Crazy Laws in Utah Will Leave You Scratching Your Head in Wonder appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah’s Wasatch Mountains provide some of the state’s most stunning scenery, and for many residents, this pretty paradise is right in our backyards! Mount Timpanogos is truly impressive, towering over Utah Valley at 11,749 feet. You don’t have to hike all the way to the summit to enjoy the views; there’s a trail that’s just 2.5 miles round-trip that takes you to two waterfalls.
Just a few decades ago, the Salt Lake Valley had tons of wide-open, rural spaces. Little by little, those fields of hay and alfalfa were replaced by thousands of homes and hundreds of strip malls. Luckily, there are still a few farms and ranches here and there, and one of them is well-known for its […]
The post Eat Apple Cider Donuts, Pick A Pumpkin, And Go On A Hay Ride At Cross E Ranch In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’re looking for a fun family adventure, pack up your camping gear and head to Provo River Resort. You’ll have a blast floating the river, riding the zipline, and going for nature walks and hikes. Check it out!. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider...
Some of the best Utah dining can be found in small, intimate, neighborhood restaurants. You’ll find Pago tucked away in Salt Lake City’s 9th and 9th neighborhood. Don’t be fooled by its size – this little restaurant offers some of the state’s best lunch, brunch, and dinner, and it’s got the awards to prove it.
Utah’s state parks are little gems that offer all kinds of recreation. Whether you’re into fishing, kayaking, or learning about Utah’s past, there’s a state park that has what you’re looking for. Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park offers a unique activity – sandboarding. Check out this cool, family-friendly sport, then make plans to visit […]
The post Sandboarding Is The Coolest Family-Friendly Sport And You Can Try It At This Utah Park appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til […]
The post Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wondering, “What are the best day trips near me in Utah?” Well, wonder no more! We scoured the state for the best day trips in Utah. From seasonal events and train rides to scuba diving and more, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in the Beehive State. So, does this answer your question, […]
The post Here are 10 Unique Day Trips in Utah That are an Absolute Must-Do appeared first on Only In Your State.
Taco Tuesday is our favorite day of the week, but there’s no need to look at the calendar when you’re craving tacos – they make the perfect lunch or dinner any time. Utahns have many authentic Mexican food choices, and there’s a little taqueria in Salt Lake City that offers some of the tastiest tacos you’ll find.
Utah’s Wasatch mountains are some of the most beautiful in the country, and when you hike to the top, and you’ll be treated to endless views and stunning scenery. Circle All Peak isn’t technically a peak, but the overlook provides an excellent look at one of the Beehive State’s prettiest spots.
Located in the Wasatch Mountain Range that towers over Salt Lake City, Little Cottonwood Canyon contains some of the most beautiful scenery in Utah. Snowbird Resort calls this canyon home, and the resort hosts an annual festival that offers entertainment, food, beer, and a stunning backdrop. During these uncertain times,...
Staying overnight in an RV park is just a small part of your vacation, but when you’re not out sightseeing you want to be able to relax and enjoy the amenities. While you’re relaxing, the kids probably still have plenty of energy! Avoid hearing “We’re bored,” on your next trip when you stay at Echo […]
The post Echo Island Escape RV Resort May Just Be The Disneyland Of Utah Campgrounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are some pretty spectacular drives in the Beehive State, but Scenic Byway 12 in Utah has been named one of the most scenic drives in America by Travel + Leisure. This surely comes as no surprise to anyone who has ever experienced this route. With red rocks, small towns, and unique landmarks, this is […]
The post One Of The Most Scenic Drives In America Is Right Here In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
Summer in Utah means plenty of fresh, delicious treats like peaches, cherries, and homemade ice cream. For a fun excursion and some tasty summertime treats, head to Rowley’s Red Barn in Santaquin. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to...
If you’re looking for a fun, inexpensive activity that’s perfect no matter what the weather is like, head to downtown Salt Lake City to visit Clark Planetarium. It’s full of cool, interactive exhibits that help you learn more about our planet, our solar system, and beyond. The best part? The exhibits are free!
Utahns have always been industrious, creative, and kind people, but daily life has drastically changed over the last century. We haven’t always had modern amenities like cell phones, Internet, and Netflix to help us work and relax. Imagine getting to work in a horse-drawn wagon, or living in a tiny, tar-papered shack in a mining […]
The post 9 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Utah In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0