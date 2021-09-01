Cancel
Diary of a Pandemic Holiday

By Jef Rouner
Houston Press
Cover picture for the articlePeople are getting vaccinated, restrictions are being lifted, and deaths are going down. For one brief month or so it looks like there might finally be some hope. I very hesitantly book the safest vacation I possibly can just in case things go south. What could be lower key and inoffensive than four days in Galveston? Most everything fun to do is outside anyway. Even if we do end up cancelling, at least we won’t be out plane fare. I cross my fingers, tell the kid we’ll celebrate their birthday on the beach, and go to sleep with something to look forward to.

