Search And Recover Still Underway In Hurley, One Person Remains Missing.
Rescue and search teams continue to try and make their way through muck and mud left behind from Monday and Tuesday’s heavy rains in Hurley Virginia. At last report one person remains missing. Marcy Watson is Director of Social Services in Buchanan County and says rains overnight gave rescue teams concern as they prepared to take action Wednesday by trying to shore up rain soaked areas that could be potential landslides. An estimated sixty homes have been destroyed by the flooding. But so far no injuries have been reported, and there’s still lots of concern for the reported missing person.www.supertalk929.com
