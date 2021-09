There's an odd story going on in the background of the Afghanistan fiasco, and I strongly suspect that in the labyrinthine and murky ways of Swampington, D.C., that it may have something to do with that fiasco. And amid the justifiable - if not noisy - criticisms of the Bidenenko regime and the apparent multiple layers to the debacle, this story seems to have been swamped right out of the spotlight, overwhelmed like a New Orleans levee. The story was spotted by many of the regular contributors of articles here, so my thanks to all of you who spotted it and passed it along.