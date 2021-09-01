Cancel
Energy Industry

Nightclub in Scotland Will Capture Energy From Dancers to Power the Venue

By Good News Network
Good News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Glasgow nightclub is working to sustainably harness the energy released from its partiers on the dance floor. The pioneering system at SWG3 could save the popular nightspot up to 70 tons of CO2 per year. In the run-up to the UN’s COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this November, BODYHEAT...

www.goodnewsnetwork.org

