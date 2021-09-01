Volunteers Step Forward

They are embarking on a journey that will not only change their lives but will make a huge impact on a child’s life. Nine individuals have joined the ranks of dozens more to be “Court Appointed Special Advocates” to children that are finding themselves in the court system. Often the “CASA” volunteer is the only constant in the child’s life. The volunteers go thru weeks of training to understand their role in the court system and how they will represent the child. For many of the volunteers, this is something they have thought of doing for a while and are ready to serve and encourage others to step up to help these children.