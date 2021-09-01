Volunteers Step Forward

CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Ryan Malone, Barbara Winn-Wolridge, Lindsay Weeks, Ally Wallaert, Melody Rainwater, Tina Thurston, Jill Messina and Vincent Messina (left to right) as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) by Judge Benton Eskew on August 10. CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties endeavors to provide trained volunteer advocates in all abuse and neglect foster care cases assigned by the courts. CASA volunteers are screened and highly trained and then appointed by Judges to represent and advocate for a child's best interest in the child protection system. CASA Volunteer ...
