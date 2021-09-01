Cancel
Volunteers Step Forward

By editor@lexingtonleader.com
lexingtonleader.com
 6 days ago

The Alzheimer’s Association relies on dedicated volunteers to achieve our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and expand the reach of our programs to all communities. We seek committed, passionate v...

www.lexingtonleader.com

Comments / 0

Charitiestheshoppersweekly.com

Local Volunteers and Blood Donors Needed

Many weather experts predict a destructive disaster season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies. “We’re preparing for another extremely busy disaster season,...
Charitieshometownstations.com

New CASA volunteers eager to start their journey assisting children with court proceedings

They are embarking on a journey that will not only change their lives but will make a huge impact on a child’s life. Nine individuals have joined the ranks of dozens more to be “Court Appointed Special Advocates” to children that are finding themselves in the court system. Often the “CASA” volunteer is the only constant in the child’s life. The volunteers go thru weeks of training to understand their role in the court system and how they will represent the child. For many of the volunteers, this is something they have thought of doing for a while and are ready to serve and encourage others to step up to help these children.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Crisis Hotline Volunteers Needed

JERSEY SHORE – Crisis Hotline Volunteers needed for CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties’ training beginning September 14, twice a week every Tuesday & Thursday for six weeks from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Training will be held in person at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd, Toms...
Charitieskadn.com

Local Volunteers Needed For Busy Hurricane and Disaster Season

LAFAYETE, La. — Many weather experts predict a destructive hurricane season this year and the American Red Cross needs volunteers to help. “There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Stephanie Wagner, regional director of communications for the American Red Cross of Louisiana “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”
CharitiesPosted by
WNBF News Radio 1290

Red Cross In Need Of Volunteers

We have already had many disasters around the country over the past year, and the American Red Cross of Western New York is in need of volunteers. The job market is looking for workers, and it seems to be a struggle to get people to even apply. The national disasters...
Bastrop, TXElgin Courier

New CASA volunteers appointed

CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Ryan Malone, Barbara Winn-Wolridge, Lindsay Weeks, Ally Wallaert, Melody Rainwater, Tina Thurston, Jill Messina and Vincent Messina (left to right) as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) by Judge Benton Eskew on August 10. CASA of Bastrop, Fayette & Lee Counties endeavors to provide trained volunteer advocates in all abuse and neglect foster care cases assigned by the courts. CASA volunteers are screened and highly trained and then appointed by Judges to represent and advocate for a child's best interest in the child protection system. CASA Volunteer ...
Charitiesoc-breeze.com

Grateful Hearts thanks community for support during pandemic

As we all know, this past season has wreaked havoc on a multitude of businesses, organizations (both non-profit and for-profit alike), families and individuals. While hundreds of food pantries were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic, Grateful Hearts is so extremely thankful to have been able not only to keep our doors open, but to more than double our impact to the community and beyond since the time it began.
Advocacythechronicleonline.com

Volunteers Needed: Long-term care

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, and Oregonians living in long-term care facilities continue to be isolated while having some of the highest rates of infection and deaths. And as we look to return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, there will be an increased need to ensure that quality of care and quality of life will be protected for fellow Oregonians living in long-term care.
CharitiesWLOS.com

Scholarship available for military families, applications accepted

A scholarship program open to military families, veterans, and service members is accepting applications. Scholarships from the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award Foundation are awarded to people seeking post-secondary education. The Bob Feller Act of Valor Foundation is a private nonprofit organization. The application deadline for the 2021-22 school...
Harrisburg, PAWJAC TV

Red Cross volunteers from PA stepping up to help after Ida

The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region has deployed volunteers from both Lebanon and Harrisburg to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. At least 16 volunteers will join the more than 600 total Red Crossers deployed to help after landfall. Once there they will help with shelter, food, emotional support and more.
Mullens, WVAndover Townsman

Despite Covid, Mullens Foundation moving forward

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed upcoming projects for the City of Mullens Foundation, the volunteers are still working to bring big improvements to the small town. As it is with most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements to revitalize playgrounds, maintain the pool and perform landscaping among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and money.
Charitieskbeyfm.com

CASA seeking volunteers

CASA for the Highland Lakes Area needs volunteers to advocate for foster children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Executive Director Brittany Grubbs (right) and Director of Advocate Services Diana Tryon-Goss shared with KBEY 103.9 FM’s Ed Chandler the mission behind CASA. Listen to...
CharitiesSt. Louis American

Kidney donor seeks more minority donation volunteers

Monica Witherspoon, 36, is living proof that an organ donor can help save someone’s life. In her case, the recipient is her mother, 63-year-old Marilyn Witherspoon. The 2019 procedure was done at SLU Hospital, which recently partnered with Mid-America Transplant to promote National Minority Donor Awareness Month in August. “For...
Charitiesrockproducts.com

Carmeuse Employees Help Habitat for Humanity

Employees from the Carmeuse Port Inland operation in Michigan recently gave their time and skills to help out the local branch of Habitat for Humanity in the nearby city of Manistique. The team of four worked on a number of projects, including installing a gate, and reconstructing and hanging a sign that had fallen earlier in the year.
Advocacyyourvalley.net

Chandler: Northwest Valley Connect needs kind, helpful volunteer drivers

Northwest Valley Connect officials are looking for people who can give four hours per week of their time to drive neighbors to the doctor or shopping. Volunteers can join the cadre of others as a team of drivers in the northwest Valley. A friendly neighbor who will help those most frail are critical in helping NVC serve the Northwest Valley communities.

