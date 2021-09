Husky NFL Roster Tracker: See Who Landed Where

Forty-five former University of Washington football players entered NFL training camp over the past month and 28 emerged with jobs, including 9 projected as starters, as teams pared their rosters to the required 53-man limits.

Another three ex-Huskies reamined on various reserve lists for injury, COVID-19 and non-injury reasons, and could reappear. Even more of those let go may be re-signed to practice squads.

Among those released were offensive guard Senio Kelemente by the San Francisco 49ers, possibly ending his football career after eight seasons and 88 games. Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, after sharing in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl victory, also didn't survive. Neither did quarterback Jake Browning, though he's been cut and brought before back by the Minnesota Vikings. Myles Bryant, a second-year corner, was a surprising a roster casualty for the New England Patriots.

Out of the league since 2017, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls made another push for a pro football job, but didn't make it with the New York Giants.

Four drafted rookies from the UW in outside linebacker Joe Tryon, defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, and cornerbacks Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor — all defensive players — each earned roster spots while a fifth, undrafted defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, did not.

The former Husky most under the preseason spotlight, quarterback Jacob Eason, held up well while starting a pair of exhibition games and appearing in another for the Indianapolis Colts.

After serving as the Colts' largely unused third QB in 2020, Eason is being groomed to be the back-up for Carson Wentz, who is coming off foot surgery. However, Wentz is now in COVID-19 protocols, which may require Eason to start the Indianapolis opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 12.

The Arizona Cardinals don't care much for the Seattle Seahawks but they've grown to appreciate the college players in town. Their final roster counts four former UW players to the second consecutive season in starting safety Budda Baker, starting right cornerback Byron Murphy, plus reserve tight end Darrell Daniels and reserve linebacker and special-teams standout Ezekiel Turner.

Following is a breakdown of all the pro football comings and goings involving one-time Huskies.

HUSKY NFL TRACKER:

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins — 1-year veteran, starter in 4 of 6 games; made 53-player roster.

Andre Baccellia, WR, Arizona Cardinals — undrafted free agent for Chiefs and Patriots in 2020; cut by Cardinals on Aug. 30.

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals — 4-year veteran, starter in 51 of 61 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Josiah Bronson, DT, New Orleans Saints — undrafted free agent; released by Saints on Aug. 31.

Jake Browning, QB, Minnesota Vikings — 2-year practice squad player; released by Vikings on Aug. 31.

Hunter Bryant, TE, Detroit Lions — 1-year veteran, played in 5 games; on reserve/non-injury list.

Myles Bryant, CB, New England Patriots — 1-year veteran, played in 11 games: released by Patriots on Aug. 31.

Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Seattle Seahawks — 2-year veteran, played in 32 games; on injured reserve list.

Darrell Daniels, TE, Arizona Cardinals — 4-year veteran, starter in 14 of 46 games; made 53-man roster.

Will Dissly, TE, Seattle Seahawks — 3-year veteran, starter in 22 of 26 games; made 53-man roster.

Jacob Eason, QB, Indianapolis Colts — 1-year veteran, no games played; made 53-man roster.

Jake Eldrenkamp, OG, Indianapolis Colts — 1-year veteran, played in 2 games; released by Colts on Aug. 30.

Aaron Fuller, WR, Seattle Seahawks — practice squad player in 2020; released by Seahawks on Aug. 31.

Greg Gaines, DT, Los Angeles Rams — 2-year veteran, played in 26 games; made 53-man roster.

Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins — 2-year veteran, starter in 7 of 17 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Marvin Hall, WR, New England Patriots — 4-year veteran, starter in 6 of 45 games for Falcons, Lions and Browns; released by Patriots on Aug. 30.

Nick Harris, C, Cleveland Browns — 1-year veteran, starter in 1 of 12 games; made 53-man roster.

Sidney Jones, CB, Seattle Seahawks — 4-year veteran, starter in 14 of 31 games for Eagles and Jaguars; made 53-man roster.

Senio Kelemente, OG, San Francisco 49ers — 8-year veteran, starter in 42 of 88 games for Saints; released by 49ers on Aug. 31.

Kevin King, CB, Green Bay Packers — 4-year veteran, starter in 36 of 41 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Cory Littleton, LB, Las Vegas Raiders — 5-year veteran, starter in 51 of 78 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Kaleb McGary, OT, Atlanta Falcons — 2-year veteran, starter in 29 of 30 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Jaydon Mickens, WR, Tampa Bay Bucs — 4-year veteran, played in 27 games for Bucs and Jaguars; released by Bucs on Aug. 31

Jordan Miller, CB, Seattle Seahawks — 1-year veteran, played in 10 games for Falcons; released by Seahawks on Aug. 16.

Byron Murphy, CB, Arizona Cardinals — 2-year veteran, starter in 23 of 31 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Elijah Molden, CB, Tennessee Titans — 3rd-round draft pick; made 53-man roster.

Levi Onwuzurike DT, Detroit Lions — 2nd-round draft pick; made 53-man roster.

Joshua Perkins, TE, San Francisco 49ers — 3-year veteran, starter in 2 of 22 games for Eagles and Falcons; released by 49ers on Aug. 18.

Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens — 6-year veteran, starter in 90 of 91 games for Chiefs, Rams and Ravens; made 53-man roster, starter.

Dante Pettis, WR, New York Giants — 3-year veteran, starter in 12 of 30 games for 49ers and Giants; made 53-man roster.

Benning Potoa'e, DE, Tampa Bay Bucs — 1-year veteran, played in 1 game; released by Bucs on Aug. 31.

Elijah Qualls, DT, New York Giants — 1-year veteran, played in 6 games in 2017 for Eagles; released by Giants on Aug. 31.

Taylor Rapp, S, Los Angeles Rams — 2-year veteran, starter in 15 of 24 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

John Ross, WR, New York Giants — 4-year veteran, starter in 20 of 27 games; made 53-man roster.

Drew Sample, TE, Cincinnati Bengals — 2-year veteran, starter in 15 of 25 games; made 53-man roster.

Coleman Shelton, C, Los Angeles Rams — 2-year veteran, played in 26 games; on Rams' COVID-19 list.

Danny Shelton, DT, New York Giants — 6-year veteran, starter in 72 of 87 games for Patriots, Browns and Lions; made 53-man roster.

Keith Taylor, CB, Carolina Panthers — fifth-round draft pick; made 53-man roster.

Shaq Thompson, LB, Carolina Panthers — 6-year veteran, starter in 76 of 86 games; made 53-man roster, starter

Desmond Trufant, CB, Chicago Bears — 8-year veteran, starter in 103 of 103 games; Released on Aug. 31.

Joe Tryon, DE, Tampa Bay Bucs — first-round draft pick and 32nd overall; made 53-man roster.

Ezekiel Turner, S, Arizona Cardinals — 3-year veteran, starter in 1 of 44 games; made 53-man roster.

Vita Vea, DT, Tampa Bay Bucs — 3-year veteran, starter in 29 of 34 games; made 53-man roster, starter.

Tristan Vizcaino, PK, San Diego Chargers — 1-year veteran, played in 1 game for 49ers; made 53-man roster.

Dwayne Washington, RB, New Orleans Saints — 5-year veteran, starter in 2 of 57 games; made 53-man roster

