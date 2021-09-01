Weddington sweeps Fort Mill, Jackets win in the pool

Fort Mill head volleyball coach Jim Seidel said the team that lost to the Weddington Warriors Tuesday evening wasn’t the team he has seen this season. The Jackets were swept by Weddington 3-0 (25-22, 25-18,25-14) to fall to 10-2 overall on the season in losing their home opener. Fort Mill had played well coming into the match off a tournament title in Chesnee Saturday. They had opened the season finishing second in the Byrnes Invitational and had defeated Rock Hill 3-1 in between those tournaments. The match on Tuesday was different.