Farmers And Rural Residents Urged To Evaluate Propane Needs Early This Year

This is the time of year when a destructive insect called the Asian longhorned beetle emerges from inside the trees where it burrows. Iowans are being urged to give their trees a close look for signs of infestation so they can take action, if needed. Rhonda Santos, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, says the troublesome bug usually appears now, in late summer. “Now is the best time to look for and reports signs of the Asian longhorned beetle in your backyard and in your neighborhood,” Santos says. “This wood-boring beetle attacks many types of trees, and is a threat to our shade trees, recreational areas, and our forests.”