Farmers And Rural Residents Urged To Evaluate Propane Needs Early This Year

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa farmers are being urged to order and take delivery of propane for harvest and winter needs early this year. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, says the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship works closely with the Governor’s Office and the Department of Transportation, the Iowa Propane and Gas Association and other industry stakeholders to monitor potential impacts for the harvest. “It’s important for farmers and rural residents to start evaluating their propane needs early and get contracts in place with their suppliers now,” he says. “I also encourage farmers to take advantage of early booking discounts and top off their propane tanks before harvest begins.”

