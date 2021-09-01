Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams now on display at Upcountry History Museum
More than 11,000 people are the subjects of the newest exhibition now open at the Upcountry History Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate. Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams features authentic images by the renowned photographer, recognized social justice photographer Dorothea Lange, and Toyo Miyatake, a Japanese American photographer interned at Manzanar, a World War II relocation camp built in 1942 to detain all Americans of Japanese ancestry after the attack on Pearl Harbor.livingupstatesc.com
