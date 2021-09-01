Cancel
Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams now on display at Upcountry History Museum

By Livin' Upstate SC
livingupstatesc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 11,000 people are the subjects of the newest exhibition now open at the Upcountry History Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate. Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams features authentic images by the renowned photographer, recognized social justice photographer Dorothea Lange, and Toyo Miyatake, a Japanese American photographer interned at Manzanar, a World War II relocation camp built in 1942 to detain all Americans of Japanese ancestry after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

