Jackson Browne Announces Songwriter Leslie Mendelson Will Join Him For “Evening With” Tour Dates
Jackson Browne has announced that Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Leslie Mendelson will join his “Evening With” tour this September. The tour is in support of Browne’s new album Downhill From Everywhere (Inside Recordings), which includes a duet with Mendelson on the song “A Human Touch.” See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.gratefulweb.com
