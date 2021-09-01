WoodSongs Welcomes Blues Legend Bobby Rush, Victor Wooten, Carsie Blanton, Joe Troop & More
Folksinger Michael Johnathon’s WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour continues taping its new season of shows at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre in September, welcoming to the stage Blues legend, Bobby Rush (Sept. 20), singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton & folk singer-songwriter Joe Troop (Sept. 13), and five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten (Sept. 27), founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones.gratefulweb.com
