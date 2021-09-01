Laura Marie Moseley
Born Dec. 4, 1966, in Owosso, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived by her husband Ned Moseley; children Johnnie (Les) Wesley, Brent Reichardt, Ozzie (Lena) Reichardt, Cristy (Dale) Hedstrom and Anthony Moseley; brothers Roy Wright, Tom Wright, James Green and Bob York; grandchildren Elizabeth, Carly, Rachel, Mackenzie, Brayden, Natalie, Oliver, Elijah, James and Jesse; and many family and friends left to cherish her memories.www.argus-press.com
