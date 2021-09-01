Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owosso, MI

Laura Marie Moseley

Argus Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn Dec. 4, 1966, in Owosso, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is survived by her husband Ned Moseley; children Johnnie (Les) Wesley, Brent Reichardt, Ozzie (Lena) Reichardt, Cristy (Dale) Hedstrom and Anthony Moseley; brothers Roy Wright, Tom Wright, James Green and Bob York; grandchildren Elizabeth, Carly, Rachel, Mackenzie, Brayden, Natalie, Oliver, Elijah, James and Jesse; and many family and friends left to cherish her memories.

www.argus-press.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owosso, MI
State
Georgia State
Owosso, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Atlanta, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnnie Lrb#First Church Of God
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy