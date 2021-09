We open this week's show with Lorde, who became a pop superstar at 16 on the strength of her 2013 hit "Royals." Now, she's released her third album, Solar Power, which finds the 24-year-old New Zealander reflecting on her past as she learns to find peace with herself. Next, we listen to a posthumous album from Philadelphia rapper Chynna, who died last year of a drug overdose at 25. Sturgill Simpson has released three albums in the last 12 months, and the latest is The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, a thematically ambitious concept album full of traditional Americana sounds. And Wanda Jackson is an 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who says that Encore, out today, will be her final album.