DPS Investigating Deadly Jones County Police Shooting at Fire Scene

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is making two more Iowa counties eligible for state disaster assistance. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Kossuth and Mitchell counties Tuesday in response to severe storms last week. The governor earlier issued proclamations for 13 other counties. The move activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program. Grants of up to five thousand dollars are available for home and vehicle repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing costs. The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Iowa residents impacted by severe weather should report damage to local and state officials.

