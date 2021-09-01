Small Hydro Power Market May Set Epic Growth Story with GE, Siemens, Schneider Electric

Emulsions are gaining high traction in the beverage industry due to their wide application in both, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. These emulsifiers offer good taste and flavor to beverages such as fruit juices, dairy beverages, carbonated drinks, and RTD tea/coffee, besides offering various nutritional benefits according to the type of emulsifier used in the beverage production process. With changing consumer preferences owing to rise in purchasing power and busy lifestyle, beverage consumption is increasing faster than ever before. As such, the global emulsion for beverages market is expected to experience a significant value CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.