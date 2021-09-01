No Change in Unemployment Insurance Tax Rates For 2022
(Des Moines, IA) — Unemployment insurance tax rates for employers will remain the same in Iowa in 2022. Governor Reynolds’ office says tax rates used to fund unemployment benefits will be unchanged for the fifth straight year. Reynolds is using 490-million dollars in COVID relief funds to support the unemployment trust fund. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend said this makes it easier for Iowa companies to hire and keeps Iowa competitive for employers.
