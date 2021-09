Foreign buyers have been mischaracterized as primary culprits in the current housing affordability crisis, according to the chief of a major real estate agency. In a recent contribution to the Toronto Star, Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners, said that while housing is inherently a political issue, public discourse has shifted into a troubling form: “the attacks by all three federal party leaders on the allegedly damaging role that foreign ‘speculators’ are having on Canadian real estate markets and their affordability.”