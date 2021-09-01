Cancel
Jonard Tools CableSaber (AST-200) Receives CI&M Innovators Award!

thedallasnews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Announcement Made During BICSI Fall 2021 Conference & Exhibition. Elmsford, N.Y., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - Jonard Tools is excited to announce that our CableSaber (AST-200) was recognized as one of the most innovative tools of the cabling industry by the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Jonard Tools as a Gold Level honoree.

www.thedallasnews.net

Industrythedallasnews.net

Aerial Work Platform Market Worth $14,351.7 Million by 2027

Aerial work platforms (AWP) are personnel lifting devices used in industries such as construction, retail, warehousing, utilities, and others. Aerial work platforms are also called as mobile elevating work platforms, aerial lifts, cherry pickers, bucket trucks, and others, and are available in various types such as scissor lifts, articulated and telescopic boom lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, and others. Moreover, aerial work platforms assist in working on heights, which reduces the risk of accidents caused by older equipment such as scaffolding platforms and others.
Energy IndustryTechCrunch

Kevala raises $21M to improve tools for managing energy grid infrastructure

The company says it will use the funds to grow its team from 60 employees to around 100 by the end of 2021 and increase the deployment of its grid analytics tools. Kevala’s Assessor Platform, its interactive cloud-based grid analytics toolbox, allows a range of energy industry stakeholders to leverage massive quantities of data the company has collected from public sources, as well as from its clients, in order to predict and plan for things like “extreme weather events, renewable energy adoption and increasing demand from vehicle, building and industry electrification,” according to a statement released by the company.
Electronicstvtechnology.com

Exhibitor Insight: Cobalt Digital—Ciro Noronha, EVP Engineering

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?. CIRO NORONHA: The big thing for the last 18 months has been remote work. Everybody wanted to work from home, and that includes broadcasters. In this context, “at home production” means “producing from people’s actual homes.” A lot of the technology pieces required to make this happen existed already. What was missing was the drive to make it happen, and some “glue” to put the whole thing together. Any modern device is already managed through a network connection, typically a web interface—as long as you have connectivity, you can be at home, in another city or even across the globe and still configure/monitor it. Besides that, you need to be able to see what is happening in real time. A combination of low-latency encoding and decoding, widespread decent network connectivity, and advanced network protocols such as RIST give you this.
EconomyFast Company

How to succeed in enterprise/startup partnerships

Imagine you are the CEO of a large, well-established enterprise. You are under increasing pressure to address the demands of continued growth; a meaningful ESG strategy; a fickler and more diverse customer base; a changing regulatory environment; and all the fallouts of the pandemic—just for starters. Or, perhaps you are...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Venzee Announces Partnership with Leading Enterprise Solution Provider

Venzee joins forces with premier global DAM/PIM partner to provide customers next-level AI data syndication. CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence platform for product data, announces today a new partnership with a leading premier Product Information Management (PIM) / Digital Asset Management (DAM) provider to over 700 influential brands in 175 countries.
Cell Phonesdbusiness.com

NSF International Brings AR Smartglasses to Restaurant Industry

NSF International in Ann Arbor has announced the NSF EyeSucceed, an augmented reality training modality paired with wearable smartglasses to improve both virtual and in-person training, consistency, and operational efficiency for restaurants and restaurant owners. There are many applications for the EyeSucceed. In training, wearing the smartglasses allows for faster...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Chatsworth Products, Oberon Receive Awards for Innovations in Data Center and Wi-Fi Access Point Enclosures

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products' (CPI) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Oberon Inc., have been formally recognized by Cabling Installation & Maintenance (CI&M) with individual 2021 Innovators Awards for feature-rich, future-proof data center and Wi-Fi enclosure solutions in the Distribution and Routing Equipment category. The awards were officially announced during the 2021 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition, happening Aug. 22–26.
Industrythefastmode.com

Prysmian Group Investing in North America Plant to Support Broadband & 5G

Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced that it is investing $85 million in major equipment and technology upgrades at plants in North America, enabling the company to meet growing production needs for telecom customers. Most of these investments and upgrades will take place...
Electronicsautomationworld.com

New Advances in Robotics for Packaging

The last year-and-a-half has brought dramatic changes in consumer buying behavior that will have a lasting impact on how Consumer Packaged Goods companies equip their production operations. In the area of robotics, 2020 was the first time yearly orders of robots coming from the non-automotive sector surpassed orders for automotive applications in North America.
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

Robots Continue to Drive Innovation in Modern Transportation

Robots are already far more widespread than many people realize. They’re now essential to many industries, unlocking new opportunities and avenues for innovation. One of the sectors that stands to gain the most from robots is transportation. Outside of manufacturing, the implementation of robotics in transportation is a relatively recent...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Automation-as-a-service startup Rapid Robotics raises $36.7M

Rapid Robotics, a startup providing out-of-the-box automation solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has raised $36.7 million in a series B round co-led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with participation from NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners, and 468 Capital. The round, which values Rapid at $192.5 million post-money, brings the company’s total funding to date to $54.2 million.
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

UM Developing Robotic Assistants to Advance Construction Industry

The University of Michigan (UM) announced it is researching, and collaborating with construction companies, to develop robots that can assist on the construction jobsite. The university received a grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to further that work. Researchers are using machine learning and digital twin technology to develop...
Computersdevops.com

CNCF Advances OpenTelemetry Initiative

The Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has voted to accept OpenTelemetry as an incubating project as part of an ongoing effort to simplify instrumentation of software using open source agent software. OpenTelemetry is a collection of tools, application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development...
Electronicsuasweekly.com

Microdrones Welcomes the Gulf Testing Solutions Enterprise LLC as an Authorized Distributor in the Sultanate of Oman

Gulf Testing Solutions, a certified Testing, Inspection, Quality Control and Surveying Services provider in the Sultanate of Oman is the latest addition to the global distribution network of Microdrones. GTS has three core business verticals to meet a range of client needs including multi-disciplinary laboratory services, surveying services and survey equipment, rental, and calibrations services.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Liquid Handling Technology Market Strong Performance, Outlook Positive | Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed Inc., Beckman Coulter

Global Liquid Handling Technology Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Liquid Handling Technology market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Liquid Handling Technology market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Carsfreightwaves.com

Transforming the in-auto user experience — Transmission

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Verte Partners With Manifest On Sustainable Supply Chain Solution

It's not often that consumers are willing to pay more for the same service. But that's exactly what we're seeing when it comes to shipping — more than half of 500 survey respondents say that they would pay 10% more for packaging and shipping practices that are more eco-friendly. Even amid pandemic-induced capacity constraints and increased demand, supply chain professionals are not shying away from sustainability in logistics.
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

Accelerating Innovation in Hundreds of Fields with Artificial Intelligence

Although the concept and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) is still morphing as the technology matures, generally it is the idea of building machines that can think like humans. The term machine learning (ML) is used to describe the idea of teaching computers to learn in the same way humans do. It represents the leading edge of AI.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Orthopaedic Navigation System Market Strong Performance, Outlook Positive | Medtronic, Brainlab, GE Healthcare, Stryker

Global Orthopaedic Navigation System Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Orthopaedic Navigation System market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Orthopaedic Navigation System market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

