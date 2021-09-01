Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Torrential Rain, Rising Water Prompt Numerous Road Closures

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida are causing rivers, creeks, ponds and streams to rise across the area to dangerous levels.

Because the high waters are flooding roadways across the area, many roads have been shut down until the water recedes.

PennDOT and officials with counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania are updating road closures and urging anyone who needs to travel today to never drive through rising flood waters.

They are asking anyone who does not need to venture out, to just stay home for the day.

Allegheny County:

•PennDOT says all lanes of the Parkway East near Brinton Road between the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) and Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchanges have reopened. A tree fell at the scene and crews spent our removing it and cleaning up.

(Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA)

• Kittanning Pike (Route 1003) in O’Hara Township from Mary Street to Sharpsburg Borough is closed due to flooding
• Plum Street (Route 2080) in Oakmont Borough between 6th Street and Dark Hollow Road is closed due to flooding
• Geyer Road (Route 4002) between Mt. Troy Road in Reserve Township and Babcock Boulevard in Shaler Township is closed due to flooding
• Snowden Road (Route 3015) in South Park Township is reduced to a single-lane controlled by stop signs between Connor Drive and Piney Fork Road due to debris on the roadway
• McLaughlin Run Road (Route 3004) between Bower Hill Road in Bridgeville Borough and Route 19 in Upper St. Clair Township due to mudslides and debris on the roadway

Cambria County:
• Route 160 from the intersection of Whiskey Springs Road to the intersection of Fieldstone Ave. In Summerhill Borough.
• Route 53 from the US 219 North Exit in Ebensburg to the intersection of Route 164 (Main Street) in Portage Borough.
• Route 1009 (Dutch Road) from the intersection of Allegheny Township to the intersection of Farabaugh Road in East Carroll Township.
• Route 4005 (Highland Ave/Colver Road) from the intersection of Municipal Road to the intersection of Gresh Road in Cambria Township.
• Route 3034 (Beulah Road/Second Street) from the intersection of Allie Buck Road in Cambria Township to the intersection of Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Cambria Township.
• Route 160 from the intersection of Mount Airy Drive to the intersection of Center Street/Oak Ridge Drive in Adams Township.
• Route 2013 (Center Street/Wilmore Road) from the intersection of Howells Hill Road to the intersection of Route 22 in Cambria Township.
• Route 1006 (Syberton Road) from the intersection of Saint Mary Street in Loretto Borough to the intersection of Route 53 (Gallitzin Road) in Gallitzin Township.
• Route 53 from the intersection of Amsbry Road in Gallitzin Township to the intersection of Liberty Ave. in Ashville Borough.

Somerset County:
• Route 2005 (Matlick Road) from the intersection of Mount Davis Road in Summit Township to the intersection of Mount Davis Road in Elk Lick Township.
• Route 669 from the intersection of Niverton Road/Oak Dale Road to the intersection of Saint Paul Road in Elk Lick Township.
•Route 2003 (Saint Paul Road) from the intersection of Route 669 (Springs Road) to the intersection of Rock Station Road in Elk Lick Township.

Surrounding Counties:
• State Route 2012 (River Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of PA 403 in Buffington Township to the intersection of Wehrum Road in East Wheatfield Township.
• State Route 2013 (Gas Center Road/Wehrum Road/Plowman Road/Grange Hall Road/Rexis Road/ Stutzman Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of River Road in East Wheatfield Township to the intersection of State Route 403 in Buffington Township.
• State Route 1022 (Sebring Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of East Run Road in Grant Township to the intersection of Purchase Line Road, Rice Road in Green Township.
• State Route 1014 (Wandin Road/Pine Flats Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of Hill Road to the intersection of Cookport Road in Green Township.
• UPDATED – PA 580 is closed in both directions from the intersection of State Route 219 (South Main Street) to the intersection of Mahoning Street in Cherry Tree Boro.
• PA 56 is closed in both directions from the intersection of PA 711 – Charles Road in East Wheatfield Township (Indiana County) to the intersection of Third Street in St. Clair Township (Westmoreland County)

Reopened Roads:
• State Route 4005 (Seventh Street/Wayne Avenue/Fourth Street/Indian Springs Road/Old Route 119) is closed in both directions from the intersection of Carter Avenue to the intersection of Hospital Road in White Township.
• State Route 3056 (Elm Street/Main Street/Ridge Avenue/Old Route 56) is closed in both directions from the intersection of PA 286 in Center Township to PA 56 – Ridge Avenue in Homer City Boro.
• State Route 1032 (Arcadia Road) is closed in both directions from the intersection of Hileman Road to the intersection of Cherry Tree Road, Moyer Road in Montgomery Township.

Follow all road updates with PennDOT’s 511PA site here .

