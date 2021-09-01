Gas exports undermine Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals
When you’re deep in a hole and you need to get out, the first thing you need to do is stop digging. The scientific consensus is clear now that, when it comes to the future of our climate, the hole we’re in is very, very deep. There is still a possibility of swift climate action, but to do so we need to immediately stop digging ourselves into a deeper hole by subsidizing the polluters that are driving the climate crisis.www.politico.com
