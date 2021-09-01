Cancel
Energy Industry

Gas exports undermine Biden administration’s ambitious climate goals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re deep in a hole and you need to get out, the first thing you need to do is stop digging. The scientific consensus is clear now that, when it comes to the future of our climate, the hole we’re in is very, very deep. There is still a possibility of swift climate action, but to do so we need to immediately stop digging ourselves into a deeper hole by subsidizing the polluters that are driving the climate crisis.

Related
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Biden Administration to end federal moratorium on oil and gas leasing

WYOMING — The Biden Administration’s controversial moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands is coming to an end. In April, The U.S. Interior Department announced that it was canceling oil and gas lease sales from public lands through June amid an ongoing review of how the program contributes to climate change, officials said Wednesday.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'China's BRI a threat to climate change and environment'

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) is a threat to climate change and is responsible for causing environmental degradation as almost 90 per cent of its energy projects are carbon-intensive and operate on fossil fuel, a think tank has said. The BRI is set to aggravate...
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Foreign Countries Given the Green Light in Oil Production, U.S. Held Back

In early August, the White House urged OPEC to boost oil production to support global economic recovery in light of COVID-19. The fact that the U.S. and our global partners need stable and sufficient energy resources isn’t news, but the Biden Administration’s public recognition of the challenges that come with a throttled supply is. President Biden’s administration has canceled major energy infrastructure projects, suppressed the oil and gas industry through stifling regulation, and made promises to eliminate the cornerstones of American energy without any realistic replacement. When the U.S. and Canada have ample natural energy reserves, developing our own resources seems a better policy than begging the Middle Eastern oil cartel.
Energy Industrycrossroadstoday.com

Biden administration taps emergency oil stockpile

(CNN) — The United States will release 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from its emergency stockpile of oil, the Energy Department announced Thursday. The decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, comes as two-thirds of the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are out of gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Energy IndustryPOLITICO

Fall energy preview

With help from Zack Colman, Ben Lefebvre, Catherine Morehouse and Kelsey Tamborrino. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Biden opens 80m acres in Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling in wake of climate-driven Hurricane Ida

Environmentalists are going to court over the Biden administration’s sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico after yet another climate-driven hurricane has devastated the region.The Department of Interior announced last week that it is opening up 80 million acres for oil and gas drilling. The government estimates that the sale will produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years. Earthjustice, an environmental legal non-profit is leading the action on behalf of a number of conservation groups against Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.The environmentalists argue in...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Energy needed to eradicate poverty ‘compatible with climate goals’

Some commentators have argued that eradicating poverty does not align with global goals to reduce climate change. However, a new study published in Environmental Research Letters suggests that the need to provide decent living standards (DLS) to all does not actually cause a threat to climate mitigation. Increasing DLS for...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Democrats move to hike federal oil and gas royalties

WASHINGTON — House Democrats moved ahead Thursday on raising royalty rates and other fees for oil and gas drilled on federal lands and waters, as they seek to fund projects protecting coastal areas from rising sea levels and flooding caused by climate change. Under the Democrats' reconciliation bill, which they...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

Biden accused of breaking campaign promise as oil and gas lease sales resume

CASPER, Wyo. — The administration of President Joe Biden has been facing criticism from multiple directions in regard to oil and gas lease sales on federal lands. While Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon accused the administration last week of dragging its feet on allowing oil and gas lease sales to resume, some environmental organizations are accusing Biden of breaking his campaign promise in allowing the oil and gas lease sales to resume.

