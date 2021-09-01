Cancel
Sports

Seniors Pesyna, Schleper lead the Shamrocks to 5th place at Hamilton County Championship

 6 days ago

Seniors Kelly Pesyna 15th and Alyssa Schleper 19th were on fire last night as they led the Lady Shamrocks to a 5th place finish at the Hamilton County meet. It was Pesyna’s first cross country race, and she ran 20:40. With slightly cooler temperatures, the Shamrocks saw several PR’s and season bests. Among those racing well were Lizzie Hirschfeld, Rachel Kovacs, Laura Shupe. Freshmen Lina Abriani and Ava Britton-Heitz rounded out the top 7 in the varsity race; both with PR’s. In the JV race, Maya Francisco stepped up big time to lead the team and also have a huge season best. In Kaylee Mendoza’s first 5k of the season, she placed 2nd for the Shamrocks. Rounding out a great jv race was Mallory Hopper, Addison Laub, Kennedy Darts, and Ella Hiple.

