Seniors Pesyna, Schleper lead the Shamrocks to 5th place at Hamilton County Championship

Seniors Kelly Pesyna 15th and Alyssa Schleper 19th were on fire last night as they led the Lady Shamrocks to a 5th place finish at the Hamilton County meet. It was Pesyna’s first cross country race, and she ran 20:40. With slightly cooler temperatures, the Shamrocks saw several PR’s and season bests. Among those racing well were Lizzie Hirschfeld, Rachel Kovacs, Laura Shupe. Freshmen Lina Abriani and Ava Britton-Heitz rounded out the top 7 in the varsity race; both with PR’s. In the JV race, Maya Francisco stepped up big time to lead the team and also have a huge season best. In Kaylee Mendoza’s first 5k of the season, she placed 2nd for the Shamrocks. Rounding out a great jv race was Mallory Hopper, Addison Laub, Kennedy Darts, and Ella Hiple.