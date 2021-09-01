Cancel
Record numbers of coronavirus cases strain hospitals and ICUs

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom coast to coast, hospitals are being pushed to the brink, with the U.S. now averaging nearly 130,000 coronavirus patients every day. Now the federal government is sending 700 medical personal to help in overwhelmed states. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY from Placerville, California.Sept. 1, 2021.

