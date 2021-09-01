Petersen Reserve Champion 4-H Livestock Judge at the Iowa State Fair Contest

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Worth County 4-H Competed in the Iowa State Fair 4-H Livestock Judging Contest on the Iowa State University Campus in Ames, Saturday, Aug. 28. There were 65 4-Hers from across the state that competed in the contest. Adylyn Petersen was the high team points recipient with a score of 516 which was good for Reserve Champion 4-H Judge overall for the day. Participants are pictured above, front row (L-R): Adyn Schutz, Lloyd Heggestad, Khloe Kruger, Kendal Kruger and Owen Binnobose. Back row: Coach Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, Lauren Petznick, Landen Nelson and Adylyn Petersen.

