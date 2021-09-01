Cancel
Golf

Golfer Collin Morikawa won't back down from his unusual cereal habit

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolfer Collin Morikawa is used to being in the spotlight, but the 24-year-old is making headlines for something pretty unexpected this week: his bizarre cereal-eating habits. In a video that's quickly gone viral, Morikawa can be seen snacking on some cereal while he's practicing his swing. At the beginning of the short clip, Morikawa pulls out a collapsible bowl and you think he's about to pour some cereal in, but he reaches for the milk instead.

