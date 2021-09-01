National League Cy Young Award Updated Futures Odds and Analysis For Sept. 2021

Exactly one month from today, Major League Baseball's 2021 regular season will come to a close. When it does, which of the current contenders will be headed to the playoffs? Which teams will be on the outside looking in? Will the San Francisco Giants edge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, or vice versa? Who will be the favorites to reach the Fall Classic? How will the MVP and Cy Young Award races shape up? What will Shohei Ohtani's final batting and pitching lines look like at the end of the two-way star's historic year for the Los Angeles Angels?