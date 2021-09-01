Lost in Random is a smart and beautiful platformer | Hands-on preview

One look at the artwork for Lost in Random, and it’s hard not to be impressed. A dream-like world inspired by the works of Neil Gaiman and Tim Burton, oozing with gothic macabre and fantasy. Yes, it is mightily pleasant on the eyes, but is it any good? That, my friends, is where I can help you out. I recently spent a substantial amount of time exploring Random. I witnessed the beginning of the story, as well as the smart deck-building combat that makes up the main chunk of gameplay. Although there’ll be a lot more to see and do when Lost in Random releases, I was more than impressed from what I got to play.