NBWA Beer Purchasers’ Index Sees FMB/Seltzer Plunge

One in seven customers has failed to turn up to a prearranged reservation without informing the venue since April, according to a new study. Data collected from hospitality technology firm Zonal reveals that no-shows at restaurants and pubs are costing the hospitality sector £17.6bn a year.Their report claims that those aged between 18-34-years-old were the “worst offenders” for no-shows, with more than a quarter (28 per cent) not honouring existing bookings, compared with just one per cent of those aged 55-years or above. And geographically, Londoners were labelled the worst for failing to alert venues if they were no...