NBWA Beer Purchasers’ Index Sees FMB/Seltzer Plunge

 8 days ago

National Beer Wholesalers Association's (NBWA) Beer Purchasers' Index (BPI) for August overall index of 74 matches the August 2020 reading of 74. But, the components that make up that aggregate reading are very different. Most importantly is the dr... This content is for paid subscribers only. We invite you to...

This week, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) released the Beer Purchasers’ Index (BPI) for August 2021. The August 2021 overall index of 74 matches the August 2020 reading of 74. However, while the aggregate reading is the same, the components that make up that aggregate reading are very different. Most importantly is the dramatic change in the FMB/seltzer BPI reading that took a 34-point dip, falling from 92 in August 2020 to 58 in August 2021.
