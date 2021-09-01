JNU issues statement on new course amid controversy

The ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping will now be taught in schools. China's Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines that will integrate "Xi Jinping Thought" into the curricula from primary school up to university. It is the latest effort by Xi Jinping to consolidate the ruling Chinese Communist Party in almost every area of Chinese society. Marco Werman speaks with François Godement, author of “Les mots de Xi Jinping” or “The Words of Xi Jinping.” He's also senior adviser for Asia at the Institut Montaigne in Paris and a nonresident senior fellow of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.