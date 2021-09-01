SafeMoon starts to look muted as it struggles to advance further

SafeMoon has been in consolidation since August 16. Price is getting squeezed to the downside by two moving averages. Upside looks limited as investors plan where to get in. SafeMoon price (SAFEMOON) has been in consolidation mode since August 16, when price action bottomed out at $0.00000117. A green ascending trend line started to form. That this trend line is of importance got proven on August 29, 30 and 31 as price action was supported each time by that same trend line.