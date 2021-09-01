COVID-19 long-haulers at risk of developing kidney damage, disease
Attention to kidneys important part of post-COVID-19 care. Research continues to mount indicating that many people who’ve had COVID-19 go on to suffer a range of adverse conditions months after their initial infections. A deep dive into federal health data adds to those concerns, pointing to a significant decline in kidney function among those dubbed COVID-19 long-haulers — and even among those who had mild infections of the virus.medicine.wustl.edu
