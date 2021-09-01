Cancel
54 Members of Congress (All Democrats) Push for End to Fossil Fuel Subsidies

By NRDC
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published by NRDC. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer this week, 54 members of Congress called for an end to more than $120 billion in tax handouts to the fossil fuel industry. “Fossil fuel subsidies are a bad deal for American taxpayers,”...

