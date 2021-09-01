Island Poké opening 2 London stores, more expansion ahead

The hottest hotel launch in London this year is confirmed to open its doors to guests in September 2021. The much anticipated debut of The Londoner marks the beginning of a rebirth for Leicester Square and the introduction of the world's first super boutique hotel. From one of the UK's largest family-owned hotel group Edwardian Hotels London, The Londoner is set to amaze both Londoners and the city's international guests with a staggering 350 rooms, 16 storeys, six concept eateries, a unique members club-style private area, a wealth of meeting and event space, cinema and an entire floor dedicated to wellness. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the opening of The Londoner marks a pivotal moment in the return and scale of global hospitality.