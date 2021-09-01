Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Island Poké opening 2 London stores, more expansion ahead

Fast Casual
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsland Poké, a chain featuring house bowls and a variety of build-your-own menu items, is ramping up plans to bring its fresh Pacific flavors to more areas in London and the U.K., according to a company press release. Island Poké plans to open two locations on Upper Street in Angel...

www.fastcasual.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Upper Street#Food Drink#Pok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Charleston, SCCharleston Regional Business Journal

European lifestyle retailer moves into King Street

A European-inspired lifestyle brand is expanding its U.S. footprint with a Charleston storefront. etúHome expects the Lowcountry store to open in November, the company said in a news release. The 2,000-square-foot space on King Street will be in addition to the company’s flagship location in Atlanta, which opened two years ago, and another in Budapest, Hungary.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Hotel Chocolat launches new autumn range

As the weather starts to get colder, there's something so comforting about enjoying some indulgent chocolate as a treat. It's good news for chocolate fans, as Hotel Chocolat has announced its autumn range of confectionary and its brimming with rich, delicious and decadent flavours. If you're looking for the ultimate...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Jamaica to headline new London tourism showcase

The Jamaica Tourist Board will be the headline destination of the new Caribbean Showcase in London on September 23rd. Created by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation UK & Europe, the event will bring buyers and suppliers together and provide the opportunity to grow business and learn more about the region. Hosted...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

London’s most exciting new hotel, The Londoner, to debut September 2021

The hottest hotel launch in London this year is confirmed to open its doors to guests in September 2021. The much anticipated debut of The Londoner marks the beginning of a rebirth for Leicester Square and the introduction of the world's first super boutique hotel. From one of the UK's largest family-owned hotel group Edwardian Hotels London, The Londoner is set to amaze both Londoners and the city's international guests with a staggering 350 rooms, 16 storeys, six concept eateries, a unique members club-style private area, a wealth of meeting and event space, cinema and an entire floor dedicated to wellness. Designed in collaboration with world-renowned architectural designers Yabu Pushelberg, the opening of The Londoner marks a pivotal moment in the return and scale of global hospitality.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Edwardian Hotels opens The Londoner

The Londoner finally opened its doors this week, proclaiming itself to be “the world’s first super boutique hotel”. The 350-room property had originally been due to open in the summer of 2020, but this was pushed back several times due to the onset of Covid-19. The hotel is located on...
ApparelComplex

Arc’teryx Launch Arc’type Store in London’s Convent Garden

Canadian outerwear experts Arcteryx have unveiled an official look at their all-new Arc’type store in London. Located in Covent Garden, the brick-and-mortar outpost joins six other Arc’teryx Arc’type stores globally alongside the Arc’teryx brand store in Piccadilly Circus. Boasting 137.5 square meters of retail space, the design focuses on a...
Businessmartechseries.com

Terminus Announces Opening of London Office As Part of International Expansion

Account-based engagement platform establishes its European headquarters following growth into EMEA. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced the opening of its European office as part of its international expansion strategy. Located in Paddington, the West London office will serve as the company’s international headquarters.
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Pan Pacific London Is Now Open

Opening today, Pan Pacific London takes innovation and understated luxury to new heights. This haven in the heart of the City fuses together architecture, contemporary design, boundary-pushing wellbeing, and leading destination restaurants and bars, with sincere Singaporean hospitality to create a lifestyle destination in London. Located in Liverpool Street, Pan...
RestaurantsEater

Restaurants Lament the End of Soho’s Much-Lauded Outdoor Dining Scheme

Soho’s much-lauded outdoor drinking and dining scheme, which has been facilitated by local authority Westminster Council since the summer of 2020 — following reopening of restaurants after the first, spring coronavirus lockdown in 18 months ago — will come to an in September. City AM reports that Westminster City Council...
Atlanta, GAsgbonline.com

Allbirds Opens Store In Atlanta

Allbirds has opened a new retail store and community center at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. It is the brand’s first store in the Atlanta area and 30th worldwide, with locations in North America, Asia and Europe. The new 3,000 square foot space addresses the brand’s sustainable focus, which has driven...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Wizz Air continues London Luton expansion with Plovdiv route

Wizz Air plans to launch flights from London Luton (LTN) to Plovdiv, Bulgaria (PDV) from Nov. 3. The route will be operated 3X-weekly with an Airbus A320 family aircraft. The Bulgarian cultural hub is a new destination in the ULCC’s network. In a statement Wizz said Bulgaria’s second-largest city is...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The five best London entries from this year's National Restaurant Awards

Just because this year’s National Restaurant Awards grabbed headlines for the impressive performance of so many restaurants up north, doesn’t mean that London’s finest have been slipping. Oh no. No, no, no. There are still plenty of London institutions on the list. Every year since 2007, the Awards have ranked...
Food & DrinksFast Casual

Smashburger, Big Chicken, Focus Brands reveal how to futureproof kitchens

As retail space becomes more expensive, restaurants are trying to operate in smaller footprints, which means it's time to reassess ideas surrounding cooking solutions. There are more open kitchen designs, for example, sparking the demands for flexible cooking equipment as well as more efficient equipment that can deliver against an ever-changing menu.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Psycho Bunny accelerating store expansion

Psycho Bunny is expanding nationwide to properties operated by Simon. The cult-favorite menswear brand, whose logo is an irreverent bunny and crossbones, and Simon announced 11 additional store openings nationwide by the end 2021. The openings will bring Psycho Bunny’s brick-and-mortar presence to a total of 29 locations. The new...
RetailShareCast

London open: Stocks edge up ahead of construction PMI

London stocks rose in early trade on Monday as investors continued to mull over last week’s non-farm payrolls report, with a relatively quiet session expected as US markets will be closed for Labor Day. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,168.65. Richard Hunter, head of markets...
RetailGlobeSt.com

Retailers Are Opening More Stores Than They Are Closing

NEW YORK CITY—Retailers are on track to open more stores than they’re closing, with more than half recently surveyed by RetailSphere revealing plans to expand. Of those expanding, the firm has noted an increase in retailers looking for smaller square footage. Grocery, fast casual, and value concepts are leading the way, with more than half of retailers surveyed in each sector saying they’ll expand this year.
Pompton Lakes, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Lidl continues N.J. expansion, opening a new store today

Lidl, a German discount grocery store chain, opened its newest New Jersey store today. The store is located at 47 Wanaque Ave., in Pompton Lakes, according to a company press release. “We are very excited about our new supermarket Lidl here in Pompton Lakes,” Pompton Lakes mayor Michael Serra said....
SocietyTime Out Global

Camden is closing its roads for a brand new two-day street festival

Alongside the canal, the market and people in ripped fishnets eating sweet-and-sour pork before buying a bag of ‘weed’ off a nice local man, there’s a great NEW reason to go to Camden, jewel of north London. Camden Inspire is a brand new two-day event taking place on the streets...
Shoppingthrillgeek.com

Target Announces Disney Expansion Ahead of Holiday Season

Target Corporation today announces the return of Bullseye’s Top Toys list this holiday season, along with plans to expand to over 160 Disney at Target stores across the country. As Target’s partnership with Disney continues to be a major hit, guests will find Top Toys from popular Disney properties, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy