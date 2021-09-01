Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Latest: Halep in US Open 3rd round, 1st time in 5 years

cnyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Simona Halep is into the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2016. The No. 12 seed rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kristina Kucova at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where their match was moved after Naomi Osaka’s opponent withdrew from their scheduled match.

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Ashe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Ap#The U S Open#Louis Armstrong Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Tennischatsports.com

US Open: Simona Halep reaches fourth round with three-set win

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep advanced to the fourth round of the US Open with a three-set win over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. The 29-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this year, edged past Rybakina 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-3. Halep will face either fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Elina Svitolina knocks Simona Halep out of US Open

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina swept past former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep into the quarter-finals of the US Open.Ukrainian Svitolina is yet to drop a set this fortnight and recovered from a break down to take the first against the 12th seed.Halep hit back from one break down in the second but Svitolina broke the Romanian’s resistance by converting a third break point to win a pivotal seventh game.🇺🇦 @ElinaSvitolina scores her first win over Simona Halep at a Grand Slam! 💪 pic.twitter.com/tsESdlLaXV— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2021The Olympic bronze medallist, still searching for a first grand-slam title, went...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Leylah Fernandez stuns Angelique Kerber to reach US Open quarter-finals

Leylah Fernandez admits she has had to pinch herself after she booked her spot in the US Open quarter-finals.The Canadian, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday, followed up her stunning third-round win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out a second former champion in the shape of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.She came from a set and a break down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 and continue an excellent tournament for the teenagers.Fernandez had never gone past the third round at a grand slam before and she is enjoying the moment.“I did have to pinch myself a little...
TennisPosted by
Daily Herald

US Open Lookahead: Osaka takes Slam win streak to 3rd round

NEW YORK -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Fernandez was one of five teenagers to reach the second round. Osaka, the defending champion, is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam. Women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and the three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013, 2020) takes on ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza. Men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, faces Pablo AndÃºjar. Medvedev is trying to take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title. He's yet to drop a set. It's a battle of the qualifiers when Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk. They are part of a group of five qualifiers to reach the third round. It's the most in the U.S. Open since 1984 and most to reach any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.
TennistheScore

No. 7 Shapovalov returns to 3rd round at US Open

Denis Shapovalov reached the third round at the U.S. Open for the fifth time in five appearances by beating Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-0. The No. 7-seeded Shapovalov compiled a 50-13 edge in winners to get past the player who eliminated him from the French Open last year.
TennisOttumwa Courier

US Open Lookahead: Fernandez follows Osaka win with Kerber

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY. Leylah Fernandez hits the court for the first time since the 18-year-old Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka. Fernandez’s knee-to-the-ground, quick-redirect style at the baseline is reminiscent of another lefty, Angelique Kerber, a three-time Grand Slam champion who won the 2016 U.S. Open. Fernandez will try and beat a second straight U.S. Open champion when she plays Kerber. She’s not the only 18 year old pulling off surprises in the tournament. Carlos Alcaraz upset No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and now plays qualifier Peter Gojowczyk. Gojowczyk is among a trio of qualifiers in the fourth round for the first time since the tournament began keeping qualifying records in 1982. Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina takes on No. 12 Simona Halep. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans.
Sportslive5news.com

Shelby Rogers advances to 3rd round at the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For the 4th time in her career, Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 3rd round at the US Open. The Lowcountry advanced with a 2nd round win over Sorana Cirstea on Thursday night, 7-5, 6-2. With the win, Rogers will now face the top seed...
TennisJanesville Gazette

The Latest: French Open champ Krejcikova tops Muguruza in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Garbiñe Muguruza does not like the way her loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the U.S. Open ended. Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 6-5 in the second set, then took her time between points in...
Tennis104.1 WIKY

Tennis: U.S. Open day seven

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Leylah Fernandez continued to impress at the U.S. Open on Sunday, the teenagers storming into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time. Alcaraz, 18, beat Germany’s Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 to become the youngest men’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy