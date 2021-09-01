Tri-State residents brace for Ida while still cleaning up from Henri

Parts of the Tri-State area are still cleaning up from the flooding caused by Henri, and now, the aftermath of Ida could cause even more problems.

Some nine days ago, the community of Helmetta, New Jersey, was covered in several feet of water due to a flash flood dropping about nine inches of rain in a few hours.

Now, officials say some areas could see the worst flooding in a decade, and tornado watches were in effect for 15 counties in the state.

The National Weather Service is warning of heavy flooding on parts of the Passaic, Raritan and Saddle rivers, with the most significant flooding projected along the Raritan in Bound Brook, Manville and Raritan; along the Passaic in Pine Brook and Little Falls; and along the Saddle River in Lodi.

Less severe flooding is expected along the Pompton River in Pompton Plains, the Pequannock River in Macopin, in Stanton along the south branch of the Raritan River, and in Blackwells Mills along the Millstone River.

Governor Phil Murphy urged people to "just stay in if you can" until the storm passes.

"Ida is going to be dropping water on already saturated ground, heightening the threat of flash-flooding," he said. "If you are out and come across high waters, do not go into them. 'Turn around, don't drown.'"

Residents are preparing for Ida, still hoping to be spared this time around from the wrath of Mother Nature.

Naveen Dhaliwal is in Lodi, New Jersey with more on the potential storm damage from Ida.

Many are still in the middle of home repairs from the flash flood, which led to a number of people needing to be rescued, so the threat of additional rain has them watching the skies and hoping they won't see a repeat of what happened about a week and a half ago.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to blanket downstate areas with six or more inches of rain through Thursday, potentially causing flash flooding and dangerous travel conditions in several locations.

"The remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to impact downstate and eastern parts of the state, including New York City, Long Island, and parts of the Southern Tier, Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital regions, with heavy rain and potential flash flooding through Thursday," Hochul said. "Although we don't expect to receive the much heavier rains or tropical-force winds that impacted states like Louisiana and Mississippi, we may see close to six inches of rain in some parts of New York as Tropical Depression Ida continues to move northeast. I am urging people in areas forecast for heavy rains to prepare for flooding conditions and stay safe. If you need to travel, please use caution and check local weather conditions first."

There is also the potential for strong thunderstorms with gusty winds through early Thursday, as well as the threat of an isolated tornado, especially for downstate areas.

