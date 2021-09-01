Cancel
Govs spirit teams compete in Watertown Invite

By Scott Millard scott.millard@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competitive dance and cheer teams competed in the Watertown Spirit Invitational at the Watertown Civic Arena in Watertown on Aug. 31. The Govs competitive cheer team placed 12th out of 16 teams by finishing with a score of 172, which was equal to their score from their previous competition in Aberdeen on Saturday. The Harrisburg Tigers won the Watertown Invitational by getting a score of 280.5, while Sioux Falls Jefferson placed second with a score of 271.5.

