Eli Manning Surprises Michael Strahan Live on 'Good Morning America' With Huge Career Honor

By Brian Jones
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Strahan is being honored for his NFL career once again. On Good Morning America, Strahan was surprised on live television by his former teammate Eli Manning who was wearing his No. 92 jersey. They were then joined by their former teammates Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck who were also wearing Strahan's number. Strahan then realized that the Giants are retiring his jersey on Nov. 28 when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.

