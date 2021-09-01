Chase Rice: Meet Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend in Wake of Jay Cutler Divorce

Kristin Cavallari ‘hasn’t spoken’ to her friend Jana Kramer after the country singer went on a date in Nashville with Kristin’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler. Jay Cutler, 38, is evidently romancing Jana Kramer, 37, following his widely-publicized split from Kristin Cavallari, 34, last year. Jay and Jana, who finalized her divorce from her husband of six years, Mike Caussin, in July 2021, recently went on a date in Nashville, and it’s left a sour taste in Kristin’s mouth. “Kristin feels betrayed that Jana would go out on a date with Jay,” a source close to the Laguna Beach alum — who is close friends with Jana — tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s been supporting her throughout her divorce but it also doesn’t surprise her that she would do this. She hasn’t spoken to her since.”