Chase Rice: Meet Kristin Cavallari's New Boyfriend in Wake of Jay Cutler Divorce
Kristin Cavallari's reported new romance with Chase Rice is shining a new spotlight on the country star as his career rises to new heights. News broke Tuesday that the Laguna Beach alum had moved on and was casually dating Rice following her divorce last year from Jay Cutler. Rice, whose latest single "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." hit No. 1 on the Billboard country music charts earlier this month, was previously romantically linked to The Bachelor's Victoria Fuller, even stirring up drama on the series when performing during Fuller's date with Peter Weber.popculture.com
