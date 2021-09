From a white-knuckle grip with Trump to an arm on the shoulder with Biden, Emmanuel Macron's greetings tell the story of how EU leaders saw the change of US administrations. At a Nato summit in May 2017, the French president dug his fingertips into Donald Trump's hand, staring him in the face. "It wasn't innocent", Mr Macron later said. "In my bilateral dialogues, I won't let anything pass."