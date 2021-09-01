A Look into SLINK LABS: The Company Everyone is Talking About

SLINK LABS is the new company under Shiba Link. It was founded by a team of like-minded individuals. SLINK LABS has been developed to serve as an incubator to the company for Shiba Link, where developers/ individuals have the opportunity to apply and acquire help on funding, marketing, and development of the tokens or ideas. The vision is to create tokens in the various blockchains that operate under the same umbrella. It's a new and unique company where every token has a purpose and a mutualistic relationship with other core products under SLINK's supervision.