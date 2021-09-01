Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Insurance

viNGN‐RFP-2021-030

By Lara Halliday
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

ViNGN‐RFP-2021-030 _______________________________________. Bidders may pick up a hard copy of the RFP package containing specifications and other requirements relating to this solicitation at viNGN, No 3 King Cross Street, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00820, or at viNGN, 9015 Havensight Mall, Suite 7, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802, and may also request the solicitation by e‐mail or access the RFP electronically from the viNGN website (Opportunities: RFP/Solicitations) at https://vingn.com/solicitation/. The deadline for submitting questions and clarifying inquiries is September 08, 2021. Proposals will be accepted until October 04, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. AST.

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Virgin Islands#Christiansted#Rfp Solicitations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
Related
Politicsstjohnsource.com

RFP-058-T-2021(P)

Request for Proposal: RFP-058-T-2021(P) Pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 31 of the Virgin Islands Code, the Government of the Virgin Islands, Department of Labor is requesting proposals from – Qualified firms for Consulting, Community Outreach, and Business Services. Proposals will be received by the Department of Property & Procurement, Division...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Public Healthnewsy.com

FEMA Paid $1B To Help Cover COVID Funerals

Matthew Redding, FEMA’s Deputy Director of Individual Assistance, says the agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses. The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application for U.S. citizens who can...
ReligionTimes Daily

Cardinal to begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who eschewed the COVID-19 vaccine said he will soon begin rehabilitation after contracting the coronavirus and spending days on a ventilator. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Opens Supplemental Grant Applications for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Awardees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — ON Friday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it will begin sending invitations for supplemental awards for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Per the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Non-profits and Venues Act, SVOG supplemental awards are to be provided to those who received an initial grant and have illustrated a 70% loss when comparing 2021’s first-quarter revenues to the same in 2019. Thus far, approximately $9 billion has been awarded in initial SVOGs to more than 11,500 venues, providing a critical lifeline for theaters, live venue spaces, and other entertainment and cultural hubs as they recover from the pandemic, re-open in many communities across the nation and continue contributing to local economies.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis American

Advertisement for RFP

The City of St. Louis Department of Health is seeking proposals to evaluate the Cure Violence program. Requests for Proposals may be obtained beginning August 10, 2021, by downloading from the City of St. Louis website at http://www.stlouis-mo.gov/. The deadline for submitting proposals is August 31, 2021, by 4:30 P.M. via email to Craig Schmid at schmidc@stlouis-mo.gov and only in standard (8 x11 inch letter-sized) PDF format. The Department of Health reserves the right to reject any or all responses with or without cause.
Illinois StatePosted by
Chicago Defender

REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY OF NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS (“RTA”) REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (“RFP”)

EVENT NO. 44 (2021) FOR. The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) invites firms to submit a proposal in response to this RFP. The RTA has established a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (“DBE”) Program in accordance with regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation 49 CFR Part 26, applicable to all its contracts regardless of funding source. The RTA strongly encourages vendors to make good faith efforts to utilize DBEs as subconsultants, subcontractors, suppliers or joint venture partners on this project. A listing of certified DBEs providing relevant services or commodities can be accessed at the Illinois Department of Transportation website: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/doing- business/certifications/disadvantaged-business-enterprise-certification/il-ucp-directory/index.
Public HealthWTVW

New OCRA program helps communities spend COVID-19 relief money

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages. Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program...
Public HealthBanks Post

Mandatory indoor masking in public spaces will begin Friday

During a press conference held Wednesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown said that masks in all indoor public settings would be required, effective Friday, July 13. “Because of the Delta variant, yesterday we had over 2,300 COVID-19 cases reported––the highest number since the virus first landed in Oregon—and hospitalizations are also at a record high,” said Governor Brown. “New modeling from OHA and Oregon Health & Science University project that, without new safety interventions, COVID-19 hospitalizations will completely overwhelm our doctors and nurses in the coming weeks. When hospitals run out of beds, we are all at risk.
Monroe County, WIWinona Daily News

Appliances RFP

NOTICE OF BID The Monroe County Rolling Hills Nursing Home and Senior Living Facility Project is seeking proposals from qualified firms to assist the county in selecting and installing appliances for the new facility. Specifications can be found at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/rolling-hills-rehab-center/rolling-hills-project . All questions pertaining to this RFP must be submitted in writing or emailed shall be sent in writing to Linda Smith linda.smith@co.monroe.wi.us Completed proposals must include Ten (10) hard copies. All submittals must be packaged, sealed, and clearly labeled with Firm's name and address and identified as "Rolling Hills Building Project Appliances" on the outside of the package in lower left corner and addressed to: Monroe County Administration Attn: Adrian Lockington 124 N Court St. Sparta, WI 54656. All submittals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (CST) on 9/13/2021. Monroe County reserves the right to reject any and or all bids that do not meet the outlined criteria listed in the RFP. Late proposals or late modifications will not be considered. 8/27 9/3 LAC85246 WNAXLP.
U.S. PoliticsIronton Tribune

Brown announces $500M in rural emergency health care grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is making $500 million available in emergency rural health care grants as part of the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass to provide critical assistance for Ohioans. The awards will be...
CharitiesPosted by
MyChesCo

National Philanthropic Trust Donor-Recommended Grants to Charities Grow 179% to $6.46 Billion During Fiscal Year 2021

JENKINTOWN, PA — National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), the largest national, independent public charity that manages donor-advised funds (DAF), granted $6.46 billion on behalf of its donors in Fiscal Year 2021, representing an increase in value of 179%, compared to Fiscal Year 2020. All eight charitable subsectors experienced increased volume of grantmaking.
Politicsstjohnsource.com

Labor Department Addresses Direct Deposit Concerns

Virgin Islands Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy advises the public that the V.I. Department of Labor (Labor) transitioned to direct deposit to release funds to claimants on the regular unemployment program in November 2020. The innovative process has allowed millions of dollars to be released to claimants in a timely manner.
Mental Healthwtuz.com

Health Portal Program Available for Claymont Families

A program that provides resources to youth and parents is available as a K-12th grade pilot program through the Claymont City School District. The Apportis mental health platform has previously worked with universities and in urban areas and the idea is to test the model in a more rural setting.
Beebe, ARWMDT.com

Beebe doctor receives promotion

DELAWARE – Dr. William Chasanov has been promoted to Vice President Chief Population Health Officer. We’re told Dr. Chasanov has undergone much education and continues to improve his training and patient care. Through community health outreach programs, he plans to improve the health of the community. We want to hear...
Industrycgiar.org

AfricaRice : RFP Post Harvest equipment Construction - DESIRA PROJECT

AfricaRice : RFP Post Harvest equipment Construction – DESIRA PROJECT. Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice) is a leading pan-African rice research organization committed to improving livelihoods in Africa through strong science and effective partnerships. AfricaRice is implementing an integrated project in fish Farming and Rice Growing in Liberia funded by European...

Comments / 0

Community Policy