ViNGN‐RFP-2021-030 _______________________________________. Bidders may pick up a hard copy of the RFP package containing specifications and other requirements relating to this solicitation at viNGN, No 3 King Cross Street, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00820, or at viNGN, 9015 Havensight Mall, Suite 7, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802, and may also request the solicitation by e‐mail or access the RFP electronically from the viNGN website (Opportunities: RFP/Solicitations) at https://vingn.com/solicitation/. The deadline for submitting questions and clarifying inquiries is September 08, 2021. Proposals will be accepted until October 04, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. AST.stjohnsource.com
