viNGN‐RFP-2021-030

NOTICE OF BID The Monroe County Rolling Hills Nursing Home and Senior Living Facility Project is seeking proposals from qualified firms to assist the county in selecting and installing appliances for the new facility. Specifications can be found at https://www.co.monroe.wi.us/departments/rolling-hills-rehab-center/rolling-hills-project . All questions pertaining to this RFP must be submitted in writing or emailed shall be sent in writing to Linda Smith linda.smith@co.monroe.wi.us Completed proposals must include Ten (10) hard copies. All submittals must be packaged, sealed, and clearly labeled with Firm's name and address and identified as "Rolling Hills Building Project Appliances" on the outside of the package in lower left corner and addressed to: Monroe County Administration Attn: Adrian Lockington 124 N Court St. Sparta, WI 54656. All submittals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. (CST) on 9/13/2021. Monroe County reserves the right to reject any and or all bids that do not meet the outlined criteria listed in the RFP. Late proposals or late modifications will not be considered. 8/27 9/3 LAC85246 WNAXLP.