Aug. 19, 2021 -- Thanks to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, more than just flowers were blooming this past spring. People came out of lockdown like bears emerging from hibernation, making plans to reunite with friends and loved ones they hadn’t seen in months. But with the tremendous surge in cases brought by the Delta variant, this summer has been anything but sunny and carefree. Case counts have once more reached pre-vaccination levels. In a repeat of last summer, people are canceling travel plans, and the leadup to the new school year has become fraught and stressful.