Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Del Rio, TX

Congressman Joe Wilson: Biden Should Resign

thenewirmonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Joe Wilson has issued the following statement calling on Joe Biden and other administration officials to resign after putting American families at risk:. “American families are more at risk of a terrorist attack than ever before. August 31, 2021 is a day of infamy. The Biden administration’s unconditional surrender in Afghanistan has put the US back to where we were before September 11, 2001, susceptible to murderous attacks. Between this crisis and the crisis at the southern border, which I gruesomely saw this past weekend in Del Rio, Texas, this administration has consistently undermined the defense of American families.

thenewirmonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Del Rio, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Americans#State#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Lootpress

Joe Biden’s Fuzzy Math

Americans have been bombarded with numbers over the course of the past eighteen or so months. And while we should be able to rely upon our elected and appointed leadership at the federal level, as well as the corporate press, to state accurate numbers, percentages, and statistics, instead, it seems that we are presented daily with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and implausibilities. This is perhaps most evident, when we are presented with something that should be as precise as basic math. The numbers seem to change depending on the day or the speaker or the medium.
Presidential ElectionMain Line Media News

Jerry Shenk: Joe Biden, 'victim'

That adage was never more relevant than in the White House, Camp David, his two swanky Delaware properties, or wherever President(ish) Joe Biden is napping today. Joe Biden is a “victim” of a border crisis he created (one assiduously ignored by the vice-president he assigned to “fix” it), of a COVID resurgence his border policies aggravated, of brutal inflation driven by COVID “stimulus” spending excesses, and of his scandalous blunders that took American lives in Afghanistan, abandoned Americans in hostile territory, and will prove catastrophic for multitudes of Afghan men, women and children.
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Biden faces demands to replace the world’s most powerful banker

When Jay Powell became the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve – and the world’s most powerful central banker – three years ago, he promised to “wear the carpets of Capitol Hill out” in a bid to restore the reputation of an institution tarnished in the eyes of policymakers by the financial crisis.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. PoliticsFox News

'Hannity' on Biden's Afghanistan disaster

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on September 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to the special edition of. "Hannity": Biden's Afghanistan Disaster. Now, for the hour, we're going to review Joe Biden's...
Presidential Electionleader-call.com

Palazzo calls for the resignation of President Biden, Austin, Milley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, who represents Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, called for the resignation of President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The resolutions were introduced in response to the failure of these individuals to...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden’s call to Afghan prez is impeachable: Devine

Psst, Nancy Pelosi! Still looking for a phone call worth impeaching a president?. Reuters has a bombshell report about a July phone call between Joe Biden and then-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, in which the US president promises military aid in return for lies. The “perception around the world and in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Polls: Biden Should Resign Over Afghanistan, And If Given A Do-Over, Voters Would Stick With Trump

Most voters believe President Joe Biden should step down because of the withdrawal fiasco in Afghanistan, while the buyer’s remorse gets stronger, a new poll indicates. Rasmussen Reports noted on Wednesday that 52 percent of respondents to its recent survey said Biden should resign because of the botched exit from Kabul. That compared to 39 percent who believe he should stay.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Congressman Says Democrats Will Not Hold Joe Biden Accountable on Afghanistan

Members of Tennessee’s GOP delegation said Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden has behaved in an untrustworthy manner on the matter of Afghanistan. Just the News reported Tuesday that Biden, in June, waived an important congressional mandate. That mandate would have forced members of the Pentagon to inform Congress, in depth, about the risks of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
POTUSFox News

"Everyone who was a yes-man for Biden" should resign; retired military leaders require Milley, Austin, Blinken, Sullivan to step down

Three retired military leaders – including two generals – have called for the resignations of President Biden's top military and diplomatic officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, in the wake of the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Repeats Call for Kamala Harris, Cabinet to Explore Invoking 25th Amendment Against Biden

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. pointed to the setbacks in Afghanistan and urged “Vice President Kamala Harris and members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to take action on the serious and extremely warranted question of whether Biden is fit to lead as America’s commander in chief, and consider invoking the 25th Amendment.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy