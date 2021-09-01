Congressman Joe Wilson: Biden Should Resign
Congressman Joe Wilson has issued the following statement calling on Joe Biden and other administration officials to resign after putting American families at risk:. “American families are more at risk of a terrorist attack than ever before. August 31, 2021 is a day of infamy. The Biden administration’s unconditional surrender in Afghanistan has put the US back to where we were before September 11, 2001, susceptible to murderous attacks. Between this crisis and the crisis at the southern border, which I gruesomely saw this past weekend in Del Rio, Texas, this administration has consistently undermined the defense of American families.thenewirmonews.com
