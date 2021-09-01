Doobie Brothers Postpone Four Shows After McDonald Misses Concert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another show at the Pavilion at Star Lake has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test. The Doobie Brothers announced their next four shows, including the one in Burgettstown, will be rescheduled. The band says a member of the touring personnel has tested positive for COVID-19. The Doobie Brothers will postpone their four upcoming shows as a member of the touring personnel has tested positive with COVID-19. The shows in Clarkston, Burgettstown, Toledo, and Cincinnati will be rescheduled and new dates will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/hHYgN6ueAi — The Doobie Brothers (@TheDoobieBros) September 1, 2021 The show, part of their 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee, was scheduled for Sept. 4. A new date will be announced shortly, the band says. Last week’s KISS show at Star Lake was postponed after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.