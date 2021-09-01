Crews pulls people from flooded apartments after rainstorms

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — After the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped heavy rains in Maryland, rescue crews pulled people from flooded basement units in apartment buildings and two people remained unaccounted for Wednesday morning, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the water had almost reached the ceiling when crews arrived at the apartments in Rockville, news outlets reported.

“In many years I have not seen circumstances like this,” Goldstein said.

About 200 people from 60 apartments are displaced because of the flooding, Goldstein said. Two people were unaccounted for Wednesday morning, he said. Once rescues were complete, the focus turned to pumping out water so crews could search the apartments, he said.

Maryland’s Emergency Operations Center was activated to “partial” status to support the response to flooding around the state, Maryland Emergency Management Agency said. Schools in Baltimore city and Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties planned to close early on Wednesday because of the inclement weather.

Floodwaters closed many roads around the area and forecaster expected more heavy storms throughout the day.