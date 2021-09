G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares rose 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the parent of brands including DKNY, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger blew past estimates for its fiscal second quarter. The company swung to a profit of $19.2 million, or 39 cents a share, in the quarter to July 31, after a loss of $14.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $483.1 million from $297.2 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 10 cents and sales of $467.0 million. Chief Executive Morris Goldfarb said the company is...