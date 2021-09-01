Led by Rowan Wick as Closer, Cubs May Have Found New High-Leverage Relief Triumvirate
The Cubs had several apparent flaws even before trading away half the roster, but you at least knew the back end of their bullpen was going to hold a lead should they manage to get one. With their three best relievers among the heavy losses in the late-July fire sale, however, it felt as though no lead was safe. And while Jake Arrieta’s departure eased worries about being ahead in the early innings, there was still the matter of leaving the door open late.www.cubsinsider.com
