Nextbite adds restaurant vet Denny Marie Post as advisor

Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4386 S. Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: employee did not wash hands for 20 seconds before putting on gloves; men’s restroom does not have soap or paper towels at hand sink; toilet and hand sink in men’s restroom are dirty; hand sink in front was used to wash off scoop for guacamole (hand sink is for handwashing only); scoop for guacamole was rinsed off but not sanitized; sanitizer levels at three-compartment sink and front sanitizer buckets were below 150 ppm; temperatures of chicken and Swiss cheese in the two-door low boy are elevated (unit is not keeping foods cold enough); temperatures of lettuce and tomato on the line are elevated; containers of salt and parmesan are unlabeled; small black sauce containers are incorrectly stored under the hand sink; to-go containers are not stored inverted; observed cardboard and trash on ground around dumpster; four ceiling tiles are missing; ceiling vents above bread baking center are dusty; floors throughout are dirty, especially under three-compartment sink.