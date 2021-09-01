Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nextbite adds restaurant vet Denny Marie Post as advisor

By Joe Guszkowski
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual brand company Nextbite has added another restaurant industry veteran to its fold, tapping former Red Robin CEO Denny Marie Post as an advisor. Post, who has spent 35 years in the industry, said she has been observing the booming delivery-only brand space for a while, and Nextbite stood out.

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Red Robin#Popcorn Chicken#Donatos Pizza#Ordermark#Softbank#Chipotle#Canter S Deli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketFood & Wine

Walmart's 'Ghost Kitchens' Will Serve Menu Items from Multiple Restaurant Chains at One Counter

Shoppers can order prepared food by two dozen restaurant brands, from Cheesecake Factory to Cinnabon to Kraft Mac & Cheese. When shopping at Walmart, you don't expect to find only one brand of potato chips: They'll have Lay's and Kettle and Pringles — and you can toss all three into a single cart and buy them all at once if you want. Now, thanks to a partnership with Ghost Kitchens — a Canadian company that allows restaurants to operate beyond their usual brick-and-mortar locations — some Walmart stores will offer customers a similar experience for takeout meals. Simply head to the Ghost Kitchens counter, mix and match items from as many as two dozen recognizable restaurant brands, and collect your motley feast when you're done shopping.
Rochester, NYPosted by
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

PizzaRev and the folly of the 'Chipotle of Pizza' era

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken prepares for big growth. The former NBA star’s fast-casual chicken concept is getting into ghost kitchens, franchising and cruise ships, all the while finding the best...
RestaurantsPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 4386 S. Laburnum Avenue – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: employee did not wash hands for 20 seconds before putting on gloves; men’s restroom does not have soap or paper towels at hand sink; toilet and hand sink in men’s restroom are dirty; hand sink in front was used to wash off scoop for guacamole (hand sink is for handwashing only); scoop for guacamole was rinsed off but not sanitized; sanitizer levels at three-compartment sink and front sanitizer buckets were below 150 ppm; temperatures of chicken and Swiss cheese in the two-door low boy are elevated (unit is not keeping foods cold enough); temperatures of lettuce and tomato on the line are elevated; containers of salt and parmesan are unlabeled; small black sauce containers are incorrectly stored under the hand sink; to-go containers are not stored inverted; observed cardboard and trash on ground around dumpster; four ceiling tiles are missing; ceiling vents above bread baking center are dusty; floors throughout are dirty, especially under three-compartment sink.
Industryrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Where the restaurant industry stands 18 months into the pandemic

Enjoy unlimited access to Restaurant Business' award-winning industry coverage, news analysis and special reports starting at just $9.99 per month. The multiple Fat Brands is paying for the casual dining chain has raised some eyebrows. But it is indicative of a deal that is different from the company’s other acquisitions, says RB’s The Bottom Line.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Joella’s Hot Chicken adds Inspire vet Tye Pollak as COO

Emerging fast casual Joella’s Hot Chicken has hired former Inspire Brands executive Tye Pollak as chief operating officer, the company announced Tuesday. Pollak will oversee operations and growth initiatives for the Louisville-based 19-unit brand. Pollak had served as senior director of operations for Inspire, leading operations at more than 70...
RestaurantsGlobeSt.com

The Pandemic Turned the Tables on the Restaurant Business

It is no secret that the restaurant business changed during the pandemic. In the beginning, mandated business closures halted indoor dining and then social distancing kept restaurants from filling and turning tables—the traditional revenue generating model for the industry. Instead, restaurants adapted to take-out orders and delivery services, changing the economics of the business, and it will likely mean changes to lease structures as well.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
Dover, NHmynbc5.com

Restaurant posts sign saying 'spoiled' customers will be asked to leave

DOVER, N.H. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants are experiencing problems with unruly customers, and some businesses are taking action. Newick's Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, has been the talk of social media after posting a sign at the front of the restaurant saying that customers who "feel the need to rant and rave like a spoiled child" will be asked to leave.
The Woodlands, TXHouston Chronicle

Market Street adds new restaurants and stores in The Woodlands

Market Street - The Woodlands is getting an infusion of new tenants in the coming months, according to Trademark Property Co. Owned by a venture of Trademark Property Co. and Institutional Mall Investors, Market Street is a 560,000-square-foot property at 9595 Six Pines with retail and office space and a central park.
RestaurantsFast Casual

Restaurant Manager Log Book Template

A Manager Daily Log Book is an important document for every restaurant, but where to start? You'll need to record things like the weather, customer count, average check spend, forecasted data, and more. The BarSight Restaurant Systems printable PDF is used to track the daily events in your restaurant so you can refer back to them when making scheduling and other financial decisions.
Cell Phonesmystar106.com

Restaurant Reservation App OpenTable Adds Digital Vaccination Pass

More and more places including restaurants have made it a requirement to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccine. The restaurant reservation app, OpenTable, is now making it easier to standardize the required documentation. The app is working with a biometric ID company called CLEAR to create an option for the user to have their vaccine card digitally, which is verified “from hundreds of vaccine providers and national pharmacies”.
Restaurantserienewsnow.com

A local restaurant is asking guests to "Be Kind or Leave"

The Brewerie at Union Station is asking all their guests to be more kind. Now when you walk into the restaurant they have signs posted that say " Be Kind or Leave" they put these signs up in an effort to get people dining there to be nicer to their employees.
Restaurantssportswar.com

I pick it up myself and use the difference to tip the restaurant

I like UberEats gives you a delivered by time. Like an upper limit for when -- HokieHigh 08/13/2021 7:45PM. I pick it up myself and use the difference to tip the restaurant -- turkeywinghokie 08/13/2021 5:07PM. Aren't we also helping the folks having a tough time by tipping the guy...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

How restaurants are connecting with the hybrid workplace

Most corporate offices had a “return-to-work” plan set to go into effect this month, but the delta variant of COVID-19 is delaying that return for many. Even when offices do reopen, it looks like hybrid models will grow in popularity, allowing employees to work remotely several days a week. That...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy