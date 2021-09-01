Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IL

Police: Man killed half-brother after COVID vaccine dispute

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man allegedly shot his half-brother to death following an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine, authorities said.

Larry D. Cavitt, 68, of Goreville, was charged Monday in Johnson County Court with murder and aggravated battery with use of a firearm. The charges stem from Saturday’s death of Cavitt’s half-brother, Joseph E. Geyman, 51.

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak said the two men, who lived next door to each other, argued over the COVID-19 vaccine before Cavitt allegedly took out a handgun and fatally shot Geyman in the head.

Sopczak said there was no physical altercation prior to the shooting in the unincorporated Johnson County village of Tunnel Hill, located about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) northwest of Paducah, Kentucky.

He said Geyman was married with four children and planned to retire in December.

“It just makes no sense,” Sopczak told The Southern Illinoisan.

Cavitt was released Tuesday from the Massac County Jail after posting bond. A judge ordered him to possess no firearms and have no contact with Geyman’s widow and four children.

Cavitt has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 15. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

562K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, IL
Local
Illinois Health
State
Illinois State
Goreville, IL
Health
City
Goreville, IL
State
Kentucky State
Goreville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Johnson County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Tunnel Hill, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Southern Illinois#Covid#Ap#Johnson County Court#The Southern Illinoisan#Illinois State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Delaware trooper suspended amid investigation of thefts

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper has been suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company in New Castle. According to an FBI affidavit unsealed late last week, Jamal J. Merrell, 31, is suspected of violating federal civil rights law by using his position as a law enforcement officer to deprive someone else of a right or privilege.
Mississippi StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Grand jury indicts man in Mississippi deputy’s slaying

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been indicted on charges of capital murder and other felony counts in the February slaying of a sheriff’s deputy. A grand jury in Hancock County returned the indictment against 31-year-old Joseph Michael Rohrbacker in the fatal shooting of Hancock County sheriff’s Lt. Michael Boutte, the Sun Herald reported Tuesday. Rohrbacker has been jailed since his arrest in March.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

Police ID man killed in apartment shooting; arrest made

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man killed over the weekend in an apartment shooting and announced an arrest in the case. Alonzo Jones, 28, died in the Sunday morning shooting at the Tanglewood apartment complex where he lived, police said. Within minutes of police arriving at the shooting scene, 23-year-old Lendell Harris had turned himself to the Lancaster County Jail for the shooting and was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony, officials said.
Cairo, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Jury selection in 2nd week in trial over prison guard deaths

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection entered its second week Tuesday in the trial of a Georgia prison inmate accused of killing two guards in 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Donnie Rowe in the killings of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue. Authorities say Rowe and another prisoner took the guards’ guns and shot them as the inmates escaped a prison transport bus. They were later arrested in Tennessee.
Towson, MDPosted by
The Associated Press

Towson University: Officer on leave after shooting

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University has placed a veteran campus police officer on paid leave after a triple shooting on campus over the weekend, the university announced Tuesday. After an initial review, the officer was suspended pending a full investigation into whether “established procedures” were performed during an unsanctioned...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers: Boy run over by pickup dies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 7-year-old boy died after falling off a pickup truck and being run over, according to information provided by the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers in a statement said they were notified Monday evening that a child had been run over on a trail near Mile 1294 of the Alaska Highway.
Storey County, NVPosted by
The Associated Press

NHP probes 2 fatal crashes on US 50 in rural Storey County

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating multiple fatal crashes on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Storey County that killed three people. The patrol identified the victim Tuesday of a single-vehicle crash in Silver Springs as 21-year-old Anthony King of Fallon. He was declared dead at the scene after his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rock wall at the center of a roundabout at Highway 50 and 50-A at about 5:13 a.m. Monday.
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol rioter from Idaho pleads guilty to assaulting police

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An Idaho man pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting police in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Duke Edward Wilson pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees; and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, The Idaho Statesman reported.
Aiken County, SCPosted by
The Associated Press

Two South Carolina children dead from COVID-19 this month

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — At least two children in South Carolina have died of COVID-19 this month as schools report thousands of cases among students and staff. Aiken County Public Schools had previously announced the deaths of two students, one in fourth grade and another in 10th grade, according to The Aiken Standard. The school board was set for a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the district’s COVID-19 response in light of the deaths.

Comments / 0

Community Policy