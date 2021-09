This will have Falcons fans divided, but it really shouldn’t. Matt Ryan is a polarizing player, for whatever reason. He’s been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in this league for over a decade, but part of the fanbase will have you believe he was Mitchell Trubisky and would happily trade him away for a bag of rocks. Well, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon is one of those few people who believe the Falcons should trade Matt Ryan.